Emerald Warrior 17

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator from the 4th Special Operations Squadron reviews a checklist prior to a flight on an AC-130U Spooky during Emerald Warrior at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 1, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

