Cpl. Justin Falcon, automotive organizational mechanic, 7th Marine Regiment, smells a rose presented by his daughter, Madelyn, 4, during the annual Father Daughter Dance at building 1707 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide an opportunity for Marines and sailors to spend time with their daughters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 21:52 Photo ID: 3200931 VIRIN: 170225-M-ZZ999-383 Resolution: 4658x3105 Size: 694.43 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.