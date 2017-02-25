Cpl. Justin Falcon, automotive organizational mechanic, 7th Marine Regiment, smells a rose presented by his daughter, Madelyn, 4, during the annual Father Daughter Dance at building 1707 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide an opportunity for Marines and sailors to spend time with their daughters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 21:52
|Photo ID:
|3200931
|VIRIN:
|170225-M-ZZ999-383
|Resolution:
|4658x3105
|Size:
|694.43 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
