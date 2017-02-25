(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance

    Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Marines’ and sailors’ daughters enjoy themselves on the dance floor of the reception hall during the annual Father Daughter Dance at building 1707 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide an opportunity for Marines and sailors to spend time with their daughters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Medina Ayala-Lo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

