Staff Sgt. Robert A. Bouchard, EOD Technician, holds his daughter, Tenley, 3, as they dance during the annual Father Daughter Dance at building 1707 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide an opportunity for Marines and sailors to spend time with their daughters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 21:51
|Photo ID:
|3200930
|VIRIN:
|170225-M-RO214-305
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Medina Ayala-Lo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
