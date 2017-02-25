Staff Sgt. Robert A. Bouchard, EOD Technician, holds his daughter, Tenley, 3, as they dance during the annual Father Daughter Dance at building 1707 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide an opportunity for Marines and sailors to spend time with their daughters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 21:51 Photo ID: 3200930 VIRIN: 170225-M-RO214-305 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.14 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, sailors bond during Father Daughter Dance [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Medina Ayala-Lo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.