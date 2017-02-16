Sailors assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Company 11-7 participate in underwater demolition training in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2017. The training was part of a course conducted through Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Scott)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 19:54
|Photo ID:
|3200884
|VIRIN:
|170216-N-FN215-060
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Divers participate in Demolition Training [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Joshua Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
