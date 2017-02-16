(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Divers participate in Demolition Training [Image 3 of 10]

    Navy Divers participate in Demolition Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Scott 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Sailors assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Company 11-7 participate in underwater demolition training in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2017. The training was part of a course conducted through Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Scott)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 19:54
    Photo ID: 3200883
    VIRIN: 170216-N-FN215-040
    Resolution: 3853x2565
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Divers participate in Demolition Training [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Joshua Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    EODTEU-1
    Demolition Training
    UNDET
    MDS CO 11-7

