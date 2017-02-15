Navy Divers participate in Demolition Training

Sailors assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Company 11-7 participate in demolition training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2017. The training was part of a underwater demolition course conducted through Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Scott)

