Sailors assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Company 11-7 participate in demolition training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 15, 2017. The training was part of a underwater demolition course conducted through Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Scott)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 19:54
|Photo ID:
|3200880
|VIRIN:
|170215-N-FN215-103
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
This work, Navy Divers participate in Demolition Training [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Joshua Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
