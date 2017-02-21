Airman 1st Class Sandra Zavalza is incapacitated as Staff Sgt. James Porter and Master Sgt. Michael Denenarro support her during a TASER demonstration training at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. All three Airmen 50th Security Forces Squadron defenders participated in the training to familiarize themselves with its effects. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers)
This work, 50 SFS conducts TASER training [Image 1 of 3], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
