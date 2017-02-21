(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    50 SFS conducts TASER training [Image 1 of 3]

    50 SFS conducts TASER training

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing

    Airman 1st Class Sandra Zavalza is incapacitated as Staff Sgt. James Porter and Master Sgt. Michael Denenarro support her during a TASER demonstration training at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. All three Airmen 50th Security Forces Squadron defenders participated in the training to familiarize themselves with its effects. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 18:11
    Photo ID: 3200709
    VIRIN: 170221-F-WR604-005
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 SFS conducts TASER training [Image 1 of 3], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    50 SFS conducts TASER training
    IG conducts first-ever active-shooter-exercise in CDC
    50 SW Honors Annual Award Winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TASER
    Colorado
    Schriever AFB
    50 Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT