Col. DeAnna Burt (left), 50th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Pesch (right), then 50 SW command chief, honor 50 SW annual award winners after the 2016 50 SW Annual Awards Banquet at the Club on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Nominees included Airmen and civilians at Schriever Air Force Base as well as team members from 50 SW geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 18:11 Photo ID: 3200704 VIRIN: 170209-F-WR604-090 Resolution: 3751x2501 Size: 967.04 KB Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50 SW Honors Annual Award Winners [Image 1 of 3], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.