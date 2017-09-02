(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    50 SW Honors Annual Award Winners [Image 3 of 3]

    50 SW Honors Annual Award Winners

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing

    Col. DeAnna Burt (left), 50th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Pesch (right), then 50 SW command chief, honor 50 SW annual award winners after the 2016 50 SW Annual Awards Banquet at the Club on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Nominees included Airmen and civilians at Schriever Air Force Base as well as team members from 50 SW geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 18:11
    Photo ID: 3200704
    VIRIN: 170209-F-WR604-090
    Resolution: 3751x2501
    Size: 967.04 KB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    This work, 50 SW Honors Annual Award Winners [Image 1 of 3], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Co
    Schriever AFB
    50th Space Wing
    Annual Awards

