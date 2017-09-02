SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- 50th Space Wing Inspector General personel conducted an active shooter exercise at the Child Development Center Feb. 9 to test the response of child care providers. Exercises are conducted regularly across the base to ensure personnel know how to respond to crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 18:11
|Photo ID:
|3200707
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-JY173-004
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, IG conducts first-ever active-shooter-exercise in CDC [Image 1 of 3], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
