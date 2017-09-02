(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IG conducts first-ever active-shooter-exercise in CDC [Image 2 of 3]

    IG conducts first-ever active-shooter-exercise in CDC

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Christopher Dewitt 

    50th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- 50th Space Wing Inspector General personel conducted an active shooter exercise at the Child Development Center Feb. 9 to test the response of child care providers. Exercises are conducted regularly across the base to ensure personnel know how to respond to crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 18:11
    Photo ID: 3200707
    VIRIN: 170210-F-JY173-004
    Resolution: 3149x2093
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IG conducts first-ever active-shooter-exercise in CDC [Image 1 of 3], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Child Development Center
    active shooter exercise
    IG
    Schriever AFB
    50th Space Wing

