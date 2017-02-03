Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander, Air Combat Command, and Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, commander, Air Education and Training Command, join a panel discussion at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium March 2, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. The topic of the discussion was on command and control and also fusion threats. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 15:51 Photo ID: 3200463 VIRIN: 170302-F-EK235-0203 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 425.62 KB Location: ORLANDO, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.