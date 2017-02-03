(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium [Image 2 of 8]

    Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium

    ORLANDO, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Scott Ash 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander, Air Combat Command, and Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, commander, Air Education and Training Command, join a panel discussion at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium March 2, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. The topic of the discussion was on command and control and also fusion threats. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 15:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #AWS17
    https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AWS17

