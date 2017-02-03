Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander, Air Combat Command, and Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, commander, Air Education and Training Command, join a panel discussion at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium March 2, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. The topic of the discussion was on command and control and also fusion threats. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)
|03.02.2017
|03.02.2017 15:51
|3200455
|170302-F-EK235-0187
|2000x1051
|382 KB
|ORLANDO, AL, US
This work, Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
