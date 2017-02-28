Team JBLM and Team Civies gather for a group photo at the end of KING 5's New Day Northwest Game On! Trivia Challenge. Team JBLM defeated Team Civies 110 to 70. Topics Ranged from American History and Geography to General Knowledge and Sports. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detrachment, I Corps)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 20:20
|Photo ID:
|3198181
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-NU445-008
|Resolution:
|1800x1196
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Hometown:
|HIGHLAND FALLS, NY, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Hometown:
|RIO RANCHO, NM, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170228-A-NU445-008 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Team JBLM crushes New Day Trivia challenge ‘Game On!’
LEAVE A COMMENT