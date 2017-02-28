(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170228-A-NU445-008 [Image 1 of 4]

    170228-A-NU445-008

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. David Beckstrom 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Team JBLM and Team Civies gather for a group photo at the end of KING 5's New Day Northwest Game On! Trivia Challenge. Team JBLM defeated Team Civies 110 to 70. Topics Ranged from American History and Geography to General Knowledge and Sports. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detrachment, I Corps)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170228-A-NU445-008 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team JBLM crushes New Day Trivia challenge ‘Game On!’

