170228-A-NU45-002

Suzie Wiley (left), producer of KING 5's New Day Northwest, jokes with Team Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the green room prior to filming the Game On! trivia challenge in Seattle, Feb. 28. Team JBLM was comprised of Army 1st Lt. Brendan Rhatican, the executive officer of Company C, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery, 2nd Division Artillery, Staff Sgt. Anthony Scott, a Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Analyst with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Air Force Capt. Branden Gulick, a C-17A Pilot with 7th Airlift Squadron and Airman 1st Class Tyler Wilson, an Aviation Resource Manager with 7th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)

