Team JBLM gather for a group photo after winning KING 5's New Day Northwest Game On! Trivia Challenge in Seattle on Feb. 28. They hold their prize of several boxes of Nerds Candies. Team JBLM was comprised of (from left to right) Army 1st Lt. Brendan Rhatican, the executive officer of Company C, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery, 2nd Division Artillery, Air Force Capt. Branden Gulick, a C-17A Pilot with 7th Airlift Squadron, Staff Sgt. Anthony Scott, a Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Analyst with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Wilson, an Aviation Resource Manager with 7th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 20:19 Photo ID: 3198178 VIRIN: 170228-A-NU445-007 Resolution: 1800x1196 Size: 1.54 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Hometown: HIGHLAND FALLS, NY, US Hometown: MADISON, WI, US Hometown: RIO RANCHO, NM, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170228-A-NU445-007 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.