    170228-A-NU445-006 [Image 3 of 4]

    170228-A-NU445-006

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. David Beckstrom 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Team Civies (left) and Team JBLM (right) are ready for KING 5's New Day Northwest Game On! Trivia Challenge to start in Seattle On Feb. 28. Team JBLM was comprised of Army 1st Lt. Brendan Rhatican, the executive officer of Company C, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery, 2nd Division Artillery, Staff Sgt. Anthony Scott, a Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Analyst with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Air Force Capt. Branden Gulick, a C-17A Pilot with 7th Airlift Squadron and Airman 1st Class Tyler Wilson, an Aviation Resource Manager with 7th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 20:19
    Photo ID: 3198177
    VIRIN: 170228-A-NU445-006
    Resolution: 1800x1196
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Hometown: HIGHLAND FALLS, NY, US
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US
    Hometown: RIO RANCHO, NM, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170228-A-NU445-006 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team JBLM crushes New Day Trivia challenge ‘Game On!’

    JBLM
    Air Force
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Army
    KING 5
    New Day

