AMU Soldiers Compete Against Top Civilian Action Shooters

Staff Sgt. Joel Turner (left), an Action Shooting Team Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), speaks with a civilian competitor, Bobby McGee (right), during the Florida Open February 17, 2017. McGee is a former Army sergeant who is now active in shooting sports and said he enjoys competing against the Soldiers from the AMU. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)

Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Location: FROSTPROOF, FL, US