Staff Sgt. Joel Turner (left), an Action Shooting Team Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), speaks with a civilian competitor, Bobby McGee (right), during the Florida Open February 17, 2017. McGee is a former Army sergeant who is now active in shooting sports and said he enjoys competing against the Soldiers from the AMU. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 16:51
|Photo ID:
|3197929
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-ZG886-674
|Resolution:
|3038x3648
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|FROSTPROOF, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMU Soldiers Compete Against Top Civilian Action Shooters [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
