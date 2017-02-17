(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Planning the Route [Image 2 of 4]

    Planning the Route

    FROSTPROOF, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers with The Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) look over the view of a lower target and plan their route through one of the 11 stages at the Florida Open February 17, 2017. The Florida Open, which was in Frostproof, Fla., was the first match of the competitive shooting season for the AMU's Action Shooting Team. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Planning the Route [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

