Planning the Route

Soldiers with The Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) look over the view of a lower target and plan their route through one of the 11 stages at the Florida Open February 17, 2017. The Florida Open, which was in Frostproof, Fla., was the first match of the competitive shooting season for the AMU's Action Shooting Team. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)

