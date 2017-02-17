Soldiers with The Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) look over the view of a lower target and plan their route through one of the 11 stages at the Florida Open February 17, 2017. The Florida Open, which was in Frostproof, Fla., was the first match of the competitive shooting season for the AMU's Action Shooting Team. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 16:51
|Photo ID:
|3197926
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-ZG886-571
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|FROSTPROOF, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Planning the Route [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AMU’s Action Shooting Team Kicks off 2017 Competition Season
LEAVE A COMMENT