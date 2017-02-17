Marksmanship Skills on the Move

Staff Sgt. John Browning, an Action Shooting Team Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), quickly navigates through one of the 11 stages at the Florida Open February 17, 2017. The Florida Open, which was in Frostproof, Fla., was the first match of the competitive shooting season for the AMU's Action Shooting Team. Browning earned 2nd place in the Limited Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)

