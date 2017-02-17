AMU Kicks off Action Shooting Competition Season

Staff Sgt. Brad Balsley, an Action Shooting Team Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), fires on a target at the Florida Open February 17, 2017. The Florida Open, which was in Frostproof, Fla., was the first match of the competition season for the AMU's Action Shooting Team. Balsley placed 2nd place in the Open Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)

