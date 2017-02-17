Staff Sgt. Brad Balsley, an Action Shooting Team Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), fires on a target at the Florida Open February 17, 2017. The Florida Open, which was in Frostproof, Fla., was the first match of the competition season for the AMU's Action Shooting Team. Balsley placed 2nd place in the Open Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Michelle Lunato/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 16:51
|Photo ID:
|3197921
|VIRIN:
|170217-A-ZG886-430
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|FROSTPROOF, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMU Kicks off Action Shooting Competition Season [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AMU’s Action Shooting Team Kicks off 2017 Competition Season
