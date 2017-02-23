(Left) Colonel Sekou Karega, commanding officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; talks with Jamie Martinez, 13, a student from Barstow Stem Academy, about his Barstow Unified School District Science Fair project “Collecting Liquid Gold.” The experiment involved reusing plastic bottles to save rainwater and reduce the amount of plastic released into the environment. Several other Marines from MCLBB also acted as judges in the fair, a tradition dating back several years. Organizers of the BUSD Science Fair said they have the largest number of entries for the event in the fair’s history, 220 science projects from schools all over the district.
This work, Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 1 of 4], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
