(Left) Sergeant Major Sergio MartinezRuiz, sergeant major, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; 1st Sgt. Neil Roselli, 1st sergeant, MCLBB; and Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre, mayor, City of Barstow; take a look at one of the entries in the Barstow Unified District Science Fair, Feb. 23. In the background Marines from MCLBB compare notes about science projects they are judging as well. Volunteer Marines from MCLBB have participated in the judging process at the science fair for the past several years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:25 Photo ID: 3196920 VIRIN: 170223-M-TR039-0009 Resolution: 3576x3564 Size: 9.62 MB Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 1 of 4], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.