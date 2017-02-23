(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 2 of 4]

    Barstow Marines judge science fair

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    (Left) Sergeant Major Sergio MartinezRuiz, sergeant major, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; 1st Sgt. Neil Roselli, 1st sergeant, MCLBB; evaluate one of the 220 entries in the Barstow Unified District Science Fair, Feb. 23. The two are part of a larger contingent of Marines from MCLBB including Col. Sekou Karega, base commander, participating as judges in the annual science fair.

