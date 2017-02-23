(Left) Sergeant Major Sergio MartinezRuiz, sergeant major, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; 1st Sgt. Neil Roselli, 1st sergeant, MCLBB; evaluate one of the 220 entries in the Barstow Unified District Science Fair, Feb. 23. The two are part of a larger contingent of Marines from MCLBB including Col. Sekou Karega, base commander, participating as judges in the annual science fair.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:25 Photo ID: 3196922 VIRIN: 170223-M-TR039-0010 Resolution: 4635x3510 Size: 10.43 MB Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 1 of 4], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.