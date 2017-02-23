(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 4 of 4]

    Barstow Marines judge science fair

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    (Left) Lance corporals Jacob Soto and Nathan Gardner, both with Fleet Support Division, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; and Cpl. Burke Braun, communications department, MCLBB; question 13-year-old Darius Bruner, about his science fair project “Building a Ham Radio and CPU” (computer processing unit), Feb. 23. The Barstow Christian school student said he used his project to contact people without incurring phone charges. Altogether, ten Marines and the command staff of MCLBB participated in judging in the yearly Barstow Unified School District Science Fair.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:25
    Photo ID: 3196918
    VIRIN: 170223-M-TR039-0003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 1 of 4], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Barstow Marines judge science fair
    Barstow Marines judge science fair
    Barstow Marines judge science fair
    Barstow Marines judge science fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #MCLBBarstow
    #sciencefairjudging

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT