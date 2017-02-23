(Left) Lance corporals Jacob Soto and Nathan Gardner, both with Fleet Support Division, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif.; and Cpl. Burke Braun, communications department, MCLBB; question 13-year-old Darius Bruner, about his science fair project “Building a Ham Radio and CPU” (computer processing unit), Feb. 23. The Barstow Christian school student said he used his project to contact people without incurring phone charges. Altogether, ten Marines and the command staff of MCLBB participated in judging in the yearly Barstow Unified School District Science Fair.

Date Taken: 02.23.2017
This work, Barstow Marines judge science fair [Image 1 of 4], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.