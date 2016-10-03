(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation [Image 1 of 4]

    2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Mozer Da Cunha 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Baby blankets crafted by key spouses from the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron are displayed during an even at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2017. The key spouses created 43 blankets to be presented during commander’s calls to families with new-born babies. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

