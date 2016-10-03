Baby blankets crafted by key spouses from the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron are displayed during an even at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2017. The key spouses created 43 blankets to be presented during commander’s calls to families with new-born babies. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 03.10.2016 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 This work, 2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation, by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS