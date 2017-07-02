(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation [Image 2 of 4]

    2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mozer Da Cunha 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Shellie Neuman, spouse of Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, speaks to key spouses from the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron during a meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2017. The Key Souses Program is a commander’s initiative that promotes partnerships with unit leadership, volunteers appointed by the commander, families, the Airman & Family Readiness Center and other community and helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

