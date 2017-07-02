Shellie Neuman, spouse of Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, speaks to key spouses from the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron during a meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2017. The Key Souses Program is a commander’s initiative that promotes partnerships with unit leadership, volunteers appointed by the commander, families, the Airman & Family Readiness Center and other community and helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 10:51
Photo ID:
|3196882
VIRIN:
|170207-F-VO743-0004
Resolution:
|3281x2184
Size:
|2.26 MB
Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
