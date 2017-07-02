A key spouse with the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron wears a customized logo created for the squadron during a meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2017. By customizing an Air Force-wide program to the needs of the squadron the key spouses were able to expand assistance programs for families and single Airmen increasing a sense of unit support. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:51 Photo ID: 3196878 VIRIN: 170207-F-VO743-0002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.39 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2LRS Key Spouses renovate program through innovation [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.