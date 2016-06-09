(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    More than a Help Desk [Image 1 of 3]

    More than a Help Desk

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2016

    Photo by Beth Reece 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    April Turnock is one of about 110 agents at the Customer Interaction Center, which receives 1,200 to 1,600 contacts a day from military and federal customers around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 08:25
    Photo ID: 3196670
    VIRIN: 160906-D-FO204-003
    Resolution: 188x300
    Size: 38.26 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a Help Desk [Image 1 of 3], by Beth Reece, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    More than a Help Desk
    More than a Help Desk
    More than a Help Desk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than a Help Desk

    TAGS

    DLA
    Defense Logsitics Agency
    Customer Interation Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT