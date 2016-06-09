More than a Help Desk

New agents at the Customer Interaction Center spend five to six weeks learning DLA's business portfolio, as well as requisition types, and the automated systems needed to place and track orders. After training, they spend about three months taking calls alongside a seasoned agent such as Sara Gorham.

