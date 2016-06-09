New agents at the Customer Interaction Center spend five to six weeks learning DLA's business portfolio, as well as requisition types, and the automated systems needed to place and track orders. After training, they spend about three months taking calls alongside a seasoned agent such as Sara Gorham.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 08:25
|Photo ID:
|3196668
|VIRIN:
|160906-D-FO204-001
|Resolution:
|300x188
|Size:
|41.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, More than a Help Desk [Image 1 of 3], by Beth Reece, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
