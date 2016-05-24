Customer Interaction Center agents like Amanda Duckworth help DLA customers get answers to questions on supply and transportation issues ranging from online ordering to delivery statuses
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 08:25
|Photo ID:
|3196669
|VIRIN:
|160906-D-FO204-002
|Resolution:
|1280x800
|Size:
|384.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, More than a Help Desk [Image 1 of 3], by Beth Reece, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
