    More than a Help Desk [Image 2 of 3]

    More than a Help Desk

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2016

    Photo by Beth Reece 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    Customer Interaction Center agents like Amanda Duckworth help DLA customers get answers to questions on supply and transportation issues ranging from online ordering to delivery statuses

    Date Taken: 05.24.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 08:25
    Photo ID: 3196669
    VIRIN: 160906-D-FO204-002
    Resolution: 1280x800
    Size: 384.67 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a Help Desk [Image 1 of 3], by Beth Reece, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    customer support
    Customer Interaction Center

