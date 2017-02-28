(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    No air power without ground power: AGE in a nutshell [Image 2 of 5]

    No air power without ground power: AGE in a nutshell

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Joseph Burroughs, Aerospace Ground Equipment maintenance, changes the tire on a portable heater February 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. AGE consists of an inspections side, maintenance and a dispatch side of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 18:10
    Photo ID: 3195245
    VIRIN: 170228-F-SZ127-036
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No air power without ground power: AGE in a nutshell [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    jets
    air force
    maintenance

