Staff Sgt. David Winans, 366th Aerospace Ground Equipment inspector craftsman, inspects a piece of equipment February 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Airmen use technical orders to ensure proper procedures are followed during inspections and routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)
No air power without ground power: AGE in a nutshell
