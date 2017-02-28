Senior Airman Kyle Hughes, 366th Aerospace Ground Equipment maintenance, changes the generator of a -60 February 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The -60 is a turbine engine that provides bleed air to an air conditioning unit, which in turn pushes air to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 18:09 Photo ID: 3195238 VIRIN: 170228-F-SZ127-006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.76 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No air power without ground power: AGE in a nutshell [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.