No air power without ground power: AGE in a nutshell

Senior Airman Kyle Hughes, 366th Aerospace Ground Equipment maintenance, changes the generator of a -60 February 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. While most of the equipment AGE airmen work on is meant for flightline operations, their equipment can also support the needs of other agencies on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Lott/Released)

