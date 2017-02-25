(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Oroville Dam Flood [Image 3 of 13]

    2017 Oroville Dam Flood

    OROVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard (CAARNG) conduct aerial flood damage assessment from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Oroville, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. The CAARNG and federal agencies assisted state officials and local residents in the aftermath of a dam failure near Oroville, California, resulting from record precipitation over several months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 16:55
    Location: OROVILLE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Oroville Dam Flood [Image 1 of 13], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    helicopter
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    USA
    flood
    U.S. Army National Guard
    Guardsman
    CAARNG
    United States Army National Guard
    OrovilleDamFlood17
    Oroville Dam
    Wally Reeves
    flood damage assessment
    Oroville Dam Flood

