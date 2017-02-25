2017 Oroville Dam Flood

U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard (CAARNG) assist with flood damage recovery efforts in Oroville, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. The CAARNG and federal agencies assisted state officials and local residents in the aftermath of a dam failure near Oroville, California, resulting from record precipitation over several months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)

