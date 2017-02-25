U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard (CAARNG) conduct aerial flood damage assessment from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Oroville, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. The CAARNG and federal agencies assisted state officials and local residents in the aftermath of a dam failure near Oroville, California, resulting from record precipitation over several months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)
This work, 2017 Oroville Dam Flood [Image 1 of 13], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
