2017 Oroville Dam Flood

U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard (CAARNG) conduct aerial flood damage assessment from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Oroville, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. The CAARNG and federal agencies assisted state officials and local residents in the aftermath of a dam failure near Oroville, California, resulting from record precipitation over several months. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)

