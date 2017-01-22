Sean Isaac, a contractor for the Department of Veteran's Affairs discusses benefits deploying service members are entitled to and new benefits they will be eligible for after their deployment during the Yellow Ribbon event in St. Louis on Jan. 21, 2017. The Yellow Ribbon event is an opportunity for service members to learn more about the new benefits they receive while deployed and after they return.
This work, Yellow Ribbon St. Louis 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Kleiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
