    Yellow Ribbon St. Louis 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Yellow Ribbon St. Louis 2017

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Kleiser 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Sean Isaac, a contractor for the Department of Veteran's Affairs discusses benefits deploying service members are entitled to and new benefits they will be eligible for after their deployment during the Yellow Ribbon event in St. Louis on Jan. 21, 2017. The Yellow Ribbon event is an opportunity for service members to learn more about the new benefits they receive while deployed and after they return.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:49
    Photo ID: 3194578
    VIRIN: 170122-Z-AH405-036
    Resolution: 6145x4101
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yellow Ribbon St. Louis 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Kleiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    SDDC
    126th Air Refueling Wing
    ILANG
    126 ARW

