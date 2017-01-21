Staff Sgt. Michael Raatz, radio frequency transmission manager assigned to the 126th Communications Flight at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., discusses personal finances with Certified Financial Planner Drew Weckbach during the Yellow Ribbon event in St. Louis on Jan. 21, 2017. The Yellow Ribbon event is an opportunity for service members to learn more about the new benefits they receive while deployed and after they return.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:49 Photo ID: 3194573 VIRIN: 170121-Z-AH405-027 Resolution: 4369x6547 Size: 4.49 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yellow Ribbon St. Louis 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Kleiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.