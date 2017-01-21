Travis Barker, Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager for the 126th Air Refueling Wing discusses emergency preparation with service members during the Yellow Ribbon event in St. Louis on Jan. 21, 2017. The Yellow Ribbon event is an opportunity for service members to learn more about the new benefits they receive while deployed and after they return.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:49 Photo ID: 3194576 VIRIN: 170121-Z-AH405-031 Resolution: 6638x4429 Size: 3.8 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yellow Ribbon St. Louis 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Kleiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.