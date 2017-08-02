Biomedical equipment technicians keep readings accurate

Tech. Sgt. Linsey McCluskey, 5th Medical Support Squadron medical maintenance NCO-in-charge, hooks up a new dental hose to a dental chair at the 5th Medical Group clinic at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 8, 2017. McCluskey and Staff Sgt. Andres Guevara, 5th MDSS biomedical equipment craftsman, repair all equipment at the 5th MDG and the veterinary clinic on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

