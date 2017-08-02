Biomedical equipment technicians keep readings accurate

Staff Sgt. Andres Guevara, 5th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment craftsman, reads the results of a defibrillator test at the 5th Medical Group clinic at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 8, 2017. The defibrillator checks the heart rhythm of a patient for abnormal beats-per-minute and applies electric shock if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

