Tech. Sgt. Linsey McCluskey, 5th Medical Support Squadron medical maintenance NCO-in-charge, places a maintenance sticker on a vital signs monitor at the 5th Medical Group clinic at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 8, 2017. All biomedical equipment is scheduled for maintenance every six months. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

Date Taken: 02.08.2017
Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
This work, Biomedical equipment technicians keep readings accurate, by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.