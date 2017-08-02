(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Biomedical equipment technicians keep readings accurate

    Biomedical equipment technicians keep readings accurate

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Akers 

    5th Bomber Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Linsey McCluskey, 5th Medical Support Squadron medical maintenance NCO-in-charge, disconnects a dental hose from the dental chair at the 5th Medical Group clinic at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 8, 2017. The hose connects water and air to one device for use with patients. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 09:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biomedical equipment technicians keep readings accurate [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medical
    repair
    minot afb
    base clinic
    5 MDSS
    Biomedical technology technicians
    5 medical group

