Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170227-N-XT039-048 EAST CHINA SEA(Feb. 27, 2017)

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Cornelius Berg, from Boise, Idaho, rinses trays during the evening meal in the scullery aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

