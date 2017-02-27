Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170227-N-XT039-039 EAST CHINA SEA(Feb. 27, 2017) Airman Apprentice Jason Curtis, from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., bakes a batch of cookies in the bakeshop aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

