170227-N-XT039-039 EAST CHINA SEA(Feb. 27, 2017) Airman Apprentice Jason Curtis, from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., bakes a batch of cookies in the bakeshop aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 21:51
Photo ID:
|3192573
VIRIN:
|170227-N-XT039-039
Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
This work, Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
