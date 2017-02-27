(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170227-N-XT039-024 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 27, 2017) Airman Tyler Forster, right, from Blair, Okla., serves Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Brianna Date, from Tucson Ariz., during the evening meal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 21:51
    Photo ID: 3192570
    VIRIN: 170227-N-XT039-024
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 886.8 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    culinary specialists
    Pacific
    cooking
    U.S. Pacific Fleet"
    mess decks
    CS
    LHD 6
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    night shift
    scullery
    DVIDS Email Import

