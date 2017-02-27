Night Meals aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170227-N-XT039-024 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 27, 2017) Airman Tyler Forster, right, from Blair, Okla., serves Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Brianna Date, from Tucson Ariz., during the evening meal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

