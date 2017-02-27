(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Albuquerque Decommissioned After 33 Years of Service [Image 1 of 5]

    Albuquerque Decommissioned After 33 Years of Service

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Feb. 27, 2017) Cmdr. Donald Tenney, left, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) orders the executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kramer, to secure the watch during the boat’s decommissioning ceremony held at Keyport Undersea Museum. Albuquerque concluded 33 years of service as the second U.S. Navy warship to be named after Albuquerque, New Mexico. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:16
    Photo ID: 3192316
    VIRIN: 170227-N-UD469-092
    Resolution: 6081x4344
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Albuquerque Decommissioned After 33 Years of Service [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

